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Meeting

Europe’s Response to the Iran War

Event date



Panelists discuss European responses to the war in Iran, efforts in conflict resolution, and the implications for the transatlantic relationship, EU cohesion, and Europe’s long-term strategic direction.

Speakers

  • Ellie Geranmayeh
    Deputy Director, Middle East and North Africa Programme and Senior Policy Fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations (speaking virtually)
  • Douglas E. Lute
    Chair, International and Defense Practices, BGR Group; Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO (2013–17); CFR Member

Presider