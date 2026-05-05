Meeting
Europe’s Response to the Iran War
Event date
Panelists discuss European responses to the war in Iran, efforts in conflict resolution, and the implications for the transatlantic relationship, EU cohesion, and Europe’s long-term strategic direction.
Speakers
- Deputy Director, Middle East and North Africa Programme and Senior Policy Fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations (speaking virtually)
- Chair, International and Defense Practices, BGR Group; Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO (2013–17); CFR Member
- Chief Executive Officer and President, German Marshall Fund of the United States
Presider
- Editorial Writer, New York Times; CFR Member